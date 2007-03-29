McNeese Introduces New Women's Basketball Head Coach

March 29, 2007

Reported by Jordan Sandler

Brooks Donald Williams, a native of Jennings, is the new head coach of the McNeese State Women's Basketball team.

98 applicants applied for the job left vacant by Carol Sensley, who relinquished her role as head coach early in this past season due to health reasons.

Donald Williams has been a member of the Southern Mississippi staff for the past three seasons, recruiting some of the top players in the nation to the school that has improved its program each year and went 15-15 this past season with a 9-7 record in Conference-USA play. Brooks Donald said that she was looking forward to bringing a winning tradition to the McNeesewomen's program and that she hoped to energize the community toward Cowgirl basketball.

At Southern Mississippi, Donald Williams served as recruiting coordinator and assistant coach, the same position she held in the 2003-2004 season at the University of Memphis. She also served as head coach at St. Thomas More High in Lafayette and was the interim head coach at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock for a brief period and was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator there from 2000 to 2003.

During the past three years at Southern Miss, the team's recruiting classes have been ranked among the best in the nation. Donald Williams was responsible for the addition of both the Mississippi prep player of the year and the Arkansas prep player of the year to the team in 2005 as well as a junior college all-American.

Her 2006 recruiting class included Louisiana all-state performers Vanity Ledet of Acadiana High and Nora Brooks of Jena High and Stephanie Helgeson of River Ridge High.

And, her 2007 recruiting class is highlighted by all-state performer Erica Williams of Dutchtown and Mississippi all-state selection Mystee Dale.

As a prep player at Jennings High, Donald Williams earned all-state, all-parish and all-district honors, was a four year starter and played in the LHSAA all-star game, serving as team captain.

She was also a member of a AAU team during her prep days, participating in state and national tournaments.

She went on to Mississippi State, from which she holds the bachelor degree, but had her playing career sidelined by an injury.

The 29 year old coach is married to Tyler Williams of Memphis, TN who is the marketing director for recreational sports at Southern Mississippi.