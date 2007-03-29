Decision 2007: Election Preview

March 29, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

Saturday is election day for some of you and included on the ballot are council seats in Westlake and Vinton, Mayor of Vinton, and Rosepine Alderman, along with more than a dozen local propositions.

KPLC contacted each candidate running for Westlake Council Division B, and if you click here you can hear why the candidates say they want to be on the Westlake Council and what they would bring to the office.

In Vinton this Saturday, voters will decide who will fill the unexpired term of former mayor, David Riggins, who resigned to take a new job in Baton Rouge. Interim Mayor Kenneth Stinson is vying for the position, as well as Raywood LeMaire, who previously served as Vinton Mayor for a total of 22 years.

Stinson says he will work to improve Vinton's image and self-image. "Since the storm," says Stinson, "things have been kind of dilapidated. I'd like to build pride in Vinton because I've lived here almost all my life. I plan on living here the rest of my life, and I want to make sure that my children and everybody that lives here has an opportunity to stay here with the growth that we're having and the jobs."

LeMaire says he will work to bring about more responsiveness to the wishes of the people. "I'm going to remember that the people are my boss," says LeMaire, "they pay my salary and I work for the people and it's not vice-versa. You become some kind of a dictatorship when you take over and forget who's your boss and I'm not that kind of guy."

Both men have years of experience to their names; Stinson has been on City Council for 14 years and served 12 years as Mayor Pro Tem. LeMaire has given 24 years of service to the Town of Vinton.

Here's a look at the 13 propositions on local ballots for the March 31st election.

CALCASIEU PARISH:

CITY OF WESTLAKE PROPOSITION 1: 1% SALES TAX RENEWAL

One percent sales and use tax for 10 years with the proceeds to be deposited in a special fund and dedicated and used for the purposes of constructing, acquiring, improving, operating and maintaining fire department stations and equipment, sewerage facilities, and public parks and recreational facilities and supplementing the cost of salaries and benefits of city employees; with the proceeds of the tax to be subject to being funded into bonds.

CITY OF WESTLAKE PROPOSITION 2: ½% SALES TAX RENEWAL

One-half of one percent sales and use tax renewal for 10 years for the purpose of improving , operating and maintaining the Westlake Police Department; with the proceeds of the tax to be subject to being funded into bonds.

WARD 4 FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT 3: 6.5 MILL PROPERTY TAX RENEWAL

Authority for Ward Four Fire Protection District No. 3 of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, to levy and collect a 10-year maintenance tax of 6.5 mills beginning January 1, 2008 and ending December 31, 2017, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $458,124.70 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintaining and operating fire protection facilities in the district.

CAMERON PARISH:

PARISHWIDE SCHOOL BOARD PROPOSITION 1: 10 MILL PROPERTY TAX CONTINUATION

10 year, 10 mills property tax continuation for the Cameron Parish School Board to give additional support to the maintenance, improvement and operations of the public elementary and secondary school system in Cameron Parish.

PARISHWIDE SCHOOL BOARD PROPOSITION 2: 10 MILL PROPERTY TAX CONTINUATION

10 year, 10 mills property tax continuation for the Cameron Parish School Board to give additional support to the maintenance, improvement and operations of the public elementary and secondary school system in Cameron Parish.

14 MILL PROPERTY TAX RENEWAL

Authority for ambulance service district No. 2 of Cameron Parish, Louisiana to collect for 10 years, a tax of 14.00 mills per annum with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $1,018,246.16 for one entire year, for the purpose of providing ambulance service within and for the said district.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH:

WELSH DRAINAGE DISTRICT No. 1 PROPOSITION: 5.72 MILL PROPERTY TAX CONTINUATION

10 Year 5.72 mills property tax continuation for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within said district.

GRAVITY DRAINAGE DISTRICT No. 7 PROPOSITION: 5.23 MILL PROPERTY TAX CONTINUATION

10 Year 5.23 mills property tax continuation for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within and for the district.

FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT No. 6 PROPOSITION: $575,000 BOND ISSUE

Authority to issue 20-year bonds to the amount of $575,000 for the purpose of constructing, equipping and furnishing a new fire station and acquiring land if necessary, title to which shall be in the public.

VERNON PARISH:

TOWN OF NEW LLANO PROPOSITION 1: $775,000 BOND ISSUE FOR STREETS

Authority to issue $775,000 of not exceeding 20 year general obligation bonds of the town for constructing and improving public streets within the town, said ponds to be payable from ad valorem taxes.

TOWN OF NEW LLANO PROPOSITION 2: $300,000 BOND ISSUE FOR SEWERAGE IMPROVEMENTS

Authority to issue $300,000 of not exceeding 20 year general obligation bonds of the town for constructing extensions and improvements to the town's sewerage system, said bonds to be payable from ad valorem taxes.

TOWN OF NEW LLANO PROPOSITION 3: ½% SALES TAX FOR CAPITAL PURPOSES

½% sales and use tax for any lawful corporate purpose, and the payment of any bonded or funded indebtedness of the town incurred for capital purposes.

TOWN OF NEW LLANO PROPOSITION 4: TO ALLOW SUNDAY ALCOHOL SALES

Authority to permit the Sunday sale or disposition of alcoholic beverages in the town of New Llano, state of Louisiana, except between the hours of 2:00 A.M. and 8:00 A.M.

The polls open at 6:00 A.M. Saturday morning and close at 8:00 P.M.