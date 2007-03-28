Teacher Arrested for Trying to Solicit Sex from Student - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Teacher Arrested for Trying to Solicit Sex from Student

March 28, 2007
Reported by: KPLC Staff
 

A Lake Charles Boston teacher remains jailed, accused of making sexual advances to a student.

George Walker was a permanent substitute teacher and is charged with 18 counts of stalking, iIndecent behavior with a juvenile, and soliciting for prostitution.

A female student claims walker made sexual remarks to her on a daily basis since she was sixteen, even offering her money for sexual favors. The sheriff's office says an investigation confirmed her allegations.

KPLC obtained a copy of a lawsuit the victim filed against Walker.

Her lawyer, Ron Richard, aays the case is disturbing on multiple levels.

"As a citizen of calcasieu parish, its outrageous, you cant believe it keeps going on, and as a lawyer, sworn to up hold the constitution of this great state, we're going to do what we have to do until they act right."

7News also attempted to contact Lake Charles Boston Principal Rodney Geyen, who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which claims he instructed the girl not to take the matter to the school board.

Geyen declined to comment due to the litigation.

