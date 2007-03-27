State seeks death for Pegues - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

State seeks death for Pegues

March 26, 2007
By Theresa Schmidt

January 25th,  Calcasieu Sheriff's Deputy Alan Inzer was shot to death while chasing three men allegedly trying to commit a burglary. And now prosecutors have given notice that they will seek death for Daniel Pegues-- the man accused of first degree murder of Inzer.

 Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier says they feel the death penalty is appropriate. "A law enforcement officer was killed in the performance of his duties. A law enforcement officer is a law enforcement officer 24 hours a day. And this officer was doing what he believed to be his duty at the time he was killed. Secondly, the manner in which the killing took place, we think was particularly heinous and I do not want to go into a lot of detail about that today."

 However defense attorney Cecelia Bonin disagrees that the state can prove first degree murder and she opposes the death penalty in all cases. "My personal thoughts are that the death penalty shouldn't be used, that there are always some redeeming factors in defendants, even defendants who are guilty. And we certainly shouldn't be putting people to death. It's obviously, irreversible, something we would not want to do to anyone with the potential of being innocent. But in this case especially, I think the state is going to have a very difficult time, in fact I think an impossible time, to be able to prove the necessary elements of first degree murder in this case."

 The defense has subpoenaed three other men arrested who were allegedly with Pegues the night of the murder, though they are expected to take the fifth-- that is exercise their constitutional right against self incrimination. Defense attorneys are asking that bail be set for Pegues, but the state will oppose that. Says DeRosier, "This defendant has already indicated his propensity to run. He fled this jurisdiction. As you know we had to go to Louisville, Kentucky to bring him back to Louisiana."

 The trial has been set for October 29th.  Attorneys will be in court at 1:30 Thursday, April 26 for several pre-trial motions including the bail issue. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • birthday

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:11:30 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly