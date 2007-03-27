State seeks death for Pegues

March 26, 2007

By Theresa Schmidt

January 25th, Calcasieu Sheriff's Deputy Alan Inzer was shot to death while chasing three men allegedly trying to commit a burglary. And now prosecutors have given notice that they will seek death for Daniel Pegues-- the man accused of first degree murder of Inzer.

Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier says they feel the death penalty is appropriate. "A law enforcement officer was killed in the performance of his duties. A law enforcement officer is a law enforcement officer 24 hours a day. And this officer was doing what he believed to be his duty at the time he was killed. Secondly, the manner in which the killing took place, we think was particularly heinous and I do not want to go into a lot of detail about that today."

However defense attorney Cecelia Bonin disagrees that the state can prove first degree murder and she opposes the death penalty in all cases. "My personal thoughts are that the death penalty shouldn't be used, that there are always some redeeming factors in defendants, even defendants who are guilty. And we certainly shouldn't be putting people to death. It's obviously, irreversible, something we would not want to do to anyone with the potential of being innocent. But in this case especially, I think the state is going to have a very difficult time, in fact I think an impossible time, to be able to prove the necessary elements of first degree murder in this case."

The defense has subpoenaed three other men arrested who were allegedly with Pegues the night of the murder, though they are expected to take the fifth-- that is exercise their constitutional right against self incrimination. Defense attorneys are asking that bail be set for Pegues, but the state will oppose that. Says DeRosier, "This defendant has already indicated his propensity to run. He fled this jurisdiction. As you know we had to go to Louisville, Kentucky to bring him back to Louisiana."

The trial has been set for October 29th. Attorneys will be in court at 1:30 Thursday, April 26 for several pre-trial motions including the bail issue.