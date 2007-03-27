Shooting at a Local Car Wash - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Shooting at a Local Car Wash

March 27, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

An accidental shoooting at a local car wash sends one of its employees to the hospital.     

It happened around three o' clock this afternoon at Don's car wash on Ryan street. Lake Charles police say an employee was about to drive the car to the car wash when he found a loaded hand gun. The employee was attempting to secure the weapon when it went off, striking another worker in the head.     

Police are investigating the shooting, but say they do not expect to charge anyone. Meanwhile, the owner of Don's car wash is urging customers to leave their guns at home when getting a car wash.

