DA continues reviewing Washington report

March 27, 2007

Reported by Pam Dixon

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney has read about half the state police into the death of Westlake Mayor-Elect Gerald Washington. The report contains several hundred pages of information, and John DeRosier just got the report Monday afternoon.

State police spent about a month investigating Washington's death after the family criticized the initial investigation by the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office. Both agencies concluded Washington shot himself. Relatives disagree. Derosier says, "I have requested from the Washington family any additional information they have. So far I have not heard from them." Derosier says if the family doesn't come forward with new information and he doesn't see anything in the report that warrants further investigation, he will then close the case and release the report to the public, likely this week.