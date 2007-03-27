Survey marks job openings - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Survey marks job openings

According to a new state Department of Labor survey, job openings in Louisiana were nearly twice as plentiful in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina as before the storm.

Statewide, retail salespersons and construction laborers were the two most commonly sought-after openings in the department's annual Job Vacancy Survey. It identifies more than 125-thousand openings at midyear 2006, the most recent quarter for which employer input is available.

At the same time in 2005, state job vacancies were pegged at fewer than 70-thousand.

About one in two vacancies statewide in the report were in metro New Orleans, where the 60-thousand vacancies were led by retail and hotel jobs, followed by construction.

In Baton Rouge, the 22-thousand vacancies in mid-2006 were topped by construction laborers, followed by landscaping and groundskeeping workers, cashiers and secondary school teachers.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's labor market and 19-thousand vacancies reflected different needs: truck drivers and heavy equipment operators were most sought-after, followed by welders and related metal craftsmen, and construction laborers.

The survey underscores what state officials have hammered home frequently after 2005's catastrophic hurricane season: Work is there for those willing to find it.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • birthday

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:11:30 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly