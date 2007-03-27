Lori Peterson (R)

Each candidate was offered the opportunity to have 2 minutes to explain why they want to be on the Westlake council and tell us what they would bring to the office. Here's what candidate Lori Peterson told 7 News.

My name is Lori Peterson, candidate for Westlake City Council. You know, as a child growing up in Westlake, I was taught to "leave things better than the way you find it." This has been the underlying theme of my campaign.

In 1995 I was appointed by the Calcasieu Police Jury to the Ward 4 Recreation District Board. Throughout my service on the recreation board we have accomplished many things. One significant accomplishment is the multipurpose facility centrally located in Westlake and free to all residents. My experience with budgets and revenue, management for a public entity will prove to be a valuable asset to the citizens of Westlake.

My commitment to our community is proven. I have served as a board member for Camp Fire Boys and girls and coached Dixie Youth Baseball. My volunteer efforts include the United Way, American Heart Association and American Cancer Society.

As your city councilman I am committed to making the first impression of Westlake a good one, for those who travel throughout our city. This will be accomplished by partnering with area refineries, state and railroad officials to improve the appearance of Westlake that truly begins at Exit 27, the Westlake exit from Interstate 10.

Furthermore, I am committed to continuing the efforts for an entrance, unencumbered by train tracks and long delays. Developing Sampson Street for potential new business and working with our fire department to lower the fire protection rating will also be top priorities. These are the first steps I believe to GROWTH for the City of Westlake.

Join me to make Westlake the best it can be. Please VOTE #10, Lori Peterson Westlake City Council, Saturday, March 31.