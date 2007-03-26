Authorities Looking For Clues - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities Looking For Clues

March 26, 2007
Reported by Vince Atkinson 

One man is fighting for his life after an armed robber shot him in the middle of the day.   The shooting took place at a Jeff Davis Parish motel near Jennings.   The shooter is still on the loose and authorities are asking for your help.  

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Ricky Edwards said, "Very bold, very brazen to do this in daylight."  Edwards was talking about the man that shot the manager of the Budget Inn just outside of Jennings around 2:30 Monday afternoon.   The manager was rushed into surgery at an area hospital and the gunman got away with the motels cash.

After examining surveillance video from an armed robbery that look place this past Friday in Jennings, authorities believe the same robber may be involved in Monday's motel shooting.   Edwards said, "Their are some similarities.   We are not sure if they are connected, but we are looking into both of them as possibility the same person."  The descriptions match, both robberies happened during the day, and the robber does not seem to care if his targets are in very public locations.   

At last check the unknown gunman has still not been captured, but if you have any information about Monday's shooting, you are asked to call the Jennings Police Department at (337) 824-0423 or the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 821-2100.   Authorities believe the gunman may be driving a gold or tan Toyota Camry or Corolla.

    •   
