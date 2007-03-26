Washington report in DA's hands - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Washington report in DA's hands

March 26, 2007
Reported by Pam Dixon

The results of a month long investigation by Louisiana State Police are now in the hands of the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney. State police conducted a second investigation into the shooting death of Westlake Mayor-Elect Gerald Washington after family members were dissatisfied with the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office's investigation. Both agencies concluded Washington killed himself.

The long awaited state police report arrived at the district attorney's office Monday afternoon around two o'clock. D.A. John DeRosier will look through hundreds of pages of information,  a video tape of Delta Downs surveillance and DVDs this week before he decides what will be released to the public. Washington's family wants the D.A. to let them decide what will be made public, but DeRosier says his office will decide what can be made public based on what the law says.

