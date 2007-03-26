Body Found in Lake Charles Ditch

March 26, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

An early morning discovery of a body in a Lake Charles ditch has investigators working together to solve a mystery.

It was around 8:00 this morning that Lake Charles police were called to the 2400 block of Colletta Street. That's where the body of a black male was found lifeless, and where investigators are searching for clues to the case.

In a large ditch, one block north of Broad Street, the gruesome discovery was made. Lake Charles Police officers removed the body from the ditch and gave an immediate survey of the male's body to check for injuries or trauma. Sergeant Mark Kraus with the Lake Charles Police Department says, "Our lead detectives along with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office located no injuries and no trauma to the body."

Once the body was sent to the Coroner's Office, Lake Charles Police investigators talked to residents in the neighborhood about the finding. "Any time we find something like this," says Kraus, "or someone who expired without an attendant, we notify the neighbors to let them know what happened in their neighborhood...also in hopes to gather information as to the identity of the person, if they saw anything suspicious, something that we could work that case from."

Now as the Coroner's Office works toward identifying his cause of death, Lake Charles police are examining every detail left behind at the scene.

At this time, investigators are still working to identify the male. We are told that he does have a couple of tattoos on his body which will help with the identification process. Identification results are expected by the end of the day.