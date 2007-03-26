Detectives Investigate Jail Death

March 26, 2007

Reported by: KPLC Staff

The death of an inmate at the Calcasieu Correctional Center is still under investigation.

Correctional officers found the body of 32-year-old James Ronald Fields yesterday morning just after 1 a.m.

Spokesperson Kim Myers says according to preliminary findings, the death appears to be a suicide by hanging.

Fields has been incarcerated at the Calcasieu Correctional Center since October.

He was serving a 12-year prison sentence for simple burglary, a drug charge, and theft over $500.