3204 Ryan St.

Lake Charles, LA 70607

337-433-6200

Open Monday - Saturday 10am - 5pm

Expressions was opened in 1991 by Susie Book and originally carried only hand-crafted items. Today whimsical items fill every nook and cranny from top to bottom.

If you love jewelry, you'll find designs created by artists from all over the world. If bath products are more your thing you'll find everything from Lolia (one of Oprah's favorites) to Crabtee & Evelyn.

But the store's wide selection of gifts for every occassion isn't the only treasure you'll find inside. For 16 years the staff has worked to give their customers the best personal service possible. That includes sometimes shipping packages around the world.