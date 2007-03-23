CPSO Arrests Alleged Internet Sexual Predator

March 23, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

An investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Vice Division resulted in the arrest of Brad Michael Verret, 30, of Houma, Louisiana.

The investigation began in October of 2006 when Verret allegedly had sexually explicit conversations via the internet with a person whom he believed to be a 14 year old girl.

On March 20th , a vice detective was contacted by Verret via the internet at which time he agreed to meet the detective whom he believed to be the 14 year old girl at a predetermined location in Lake Charles.

Verret arrived at the location and was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $50,000 bond.