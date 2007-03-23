2214 Ryan St.

Lake Charles, LA 70601

337-439-1418

Open Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm & Saturday 10am - 4pm

Serendipity is a specialty store with home decor, gourmet gifts, collectibles and a ladies boutique. The boutique focuses on attire for special occasions, cocktail wear, bridal and wedding party, Mardi Gras, prom, and Brighton jewelry and shoes.

When owner Janet A. Dolan says her shop has been home-owned and operated for 23 years she means it literally. Serendipity is housed in Dolan's grandmother's vintage home. Inside, each room has a special interest for the customer.

Dolan says "Many customers have become friends over the years. We know them by name and we know the families. We have been in the business long enough to now serve a second generation. We truly care for our customers and community."

When asked about the future of local business in Southwest Louisiana Dolan says "We must always remain hopeful that Southwest Louisiana will continue to thrive. It will depend on many variables over which we have no control. The one variable that is ours to control is in the hands of our residents and their choice to where they invest their discretionary dollars.