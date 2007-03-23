Bizarre Beauregard Drug Bust

March 22, 2007

Reported by Vince Atkinson

What was supposed to be a simple arrest just outside of DeQuincy turned into one of the biggest meth lab bust in recent history. As bad as this may sound, authorities say the meth lab bust was only a small part of this crime story.

Robert McCullough with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office said, "This is certainly the largest meth lab we have ever taken down in Beauregard Parish." McCullough was talking about what happened Wednesday at a home on Gearen Road just outside of DeQuincy. Authorities went to the home to arrest Hugh Grice on a bench warrant, but they say they ended up uncovering much more.

McCullough said, "When he finally came out of the house, he was smoking a marijuana cigarette." As shocking as Grice's alleged actions may sound, they do not compare to what authorities say they found inside his home. Officers found an active meth lab, hand grenades, numerous automatic guns, pipe bombs, thousands of rounds of ammunition, security cameras, and marijuana plants. Both Hugh Grice and his wife Pula where arrested. His bond has been set at $350,000 thousand and hers is $35,000.