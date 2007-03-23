Bizarre Beauregard Drug Bust - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bizarre Beauregard Drug Bust

March 22, 2007
Reported by Vince Atkinson

What was supposed to be a simple arrest just outside of DeQuincy turned into one of the biggest meth lab bust in recent history.   As bad as this may sound, authorities say the meth lab bust was only a small part of this crime story.  

Robert McCullough with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office said, "This is certainly the largest meth lab we have ever taken down in Beauregard Parish."  McCullough was talking about what happened Wednesday at a home on Gearen Road just outside of DeQuincy.  Authorities went to the home to arrest Hugh Grice on a bench warrant, but they say they ended up uncovering much more.  

McCullough said, "When he finally came out of the house, he was smoking a marijuana cigarette."  As shocking as Grice's alleged actions may sound, they do not compare to what authorities say they found inside his home.   Officers found an active meth lab, hand grenades, numerous automatic guns, pipe bombs, thousands of rounds of ammunition, security cameras, and marijuana plants.   Both Hugh Grice and his wife Pula where arrested.   His bond has been set at $350,000 thousand and hers is $35,000.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • birthday

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:11:30 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly