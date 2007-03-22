Lake Arthur Police: Pay Outstanding Warrant or Face Jail Time - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Arthur Police: Pay Outstanding Warrant or Face Jail Time

March 22, 2007
Reported By: Lee Peck

Hurricane Rita did a number on Jeff Davis Parish, ripping through the Lake Arthur Police Station. The extensive damage forced city officials to close the jail and work out of a temporary location.

"We still continued to write tickets the only problem was there was no place to put them because we were working out of a double wide trailer with no jail... No cells at all," explained Lake Arthur Police Chief Cheryl Vincent.  

Vincent says officers wrote lots of tickets, mainly because folks knew they would not face time behind bars. "We had a problem with arresting the same people for the same thing. The town people were frustrated and so were we. We just had no place to put them," said Vincent.  

Most of the tickets issued were for misdemeanors. When the jail finally reopened last November the city had more than 500 outstanding bench warrants to serve. Chief Vincent says the jail is now reopened and has plenty of vacancies and is more than prepared to take reservations.  

"We can now arrest them for fighting or whatever, now they have to bond out. And if they can't bond out, they are going to stay with us," said Vincent.  

Vincent says they have collected on nearly half of the outstanding debts and says it's just a matter of time before they catch up with the others. "It's in your best interest to come and take care of it. Give us a call, take care of your bench warrant. If not, when we meet up with you, we'll pick you up -- and it will be pay or stay," warns Vincent.  

Those wanting to settle outstanding warrants can go by the Lake Arthur Police Station -- located at 102 Arthur Avenue, directly behind the city hall... Or call 337-774-2411.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • birthday

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:11:30 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly