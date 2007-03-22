2716 Lake St.

Lake Charles, LA 70601

477-6773

Open Monday - Friday 9am - 6pm & Saturday 9am - 2pm

When you walk inside Gordon's Drug Store you know right away it's not your usual drug store. Not only is it a pharmacy but you'll discover a large gift store when you walk in the front door. Gordon's also offers free gift wrapping to go with those gifts as well as city-wide delivery.

Gordon's takes pride in their "Century of Service" and have served some local families for 5 or 6 generations since the 1900's. Gordon's was first established in 1897 at the corner of Pujo and Ryan by GW Gordon, followed by Bernice Gordon in 1920, Gordon Gunn in 1950 and George Paret in 1976.

This strong foundation supports the future of local business in Southwest Louisiana. As owner George Paret says "People like to be treated as people, not run through like cattle."