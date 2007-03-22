John Edwards' wife has cancer again - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

John Edwards' wife has cancer again

March 22, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

Presidential candidate John Edwards says his wife's cancer has returned.  He says the cancer discovered this week is largely confined to bones and that the cancer is "no longer curable," but that it's "treatable." The couple discovered she had cancer when she cracked a rib and had an x-ray done. Mrs Edwards says she feels fine except for the pain in her rib.

Edwards says he's not suspending his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. He says, "The campaign goes on, the campaign goes on strongly." Mrs. Edwards will be traveling with her husband.

Today's announcement comes a day after Mrs. Edwards had a follow-up medical appointment for routine tests. She discovered a lump in her breast in the final days of the 2004 campaign, when her husband was the Democratic vice presidential nominee.      

Mrs. Edwards wrote about her recovery from breast cancer in a book published last year called "Saving Graces." She had surgery and underwent several months of radiation and chemotherapy.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • birthday

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:11:30 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly