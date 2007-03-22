John Edwards' wife has cancer again

March 22, 2007
Reported by Associated Press
Presidential candidate John Edwards says his wife's cancer has returned. He says the cancer discovered this week is largely confined to bones and that the cancer is "no longer curable," but that it's "treatable." The couple discovered she had cancer when she cracked a rib and had an x-ray done. Mrs Edwards says she feels fine except for the pain in her rib.
Edwards says he's not suspending his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. He says, "The campaign goes on, the campaign goes on strongly." Mrs. Edwards will be traveling with her husband.
Today's announcement comes a day after Mrs. Edwards had a follow-up medical appointment for routine tests. She discovered a lump in her breast in the final days of the 2004 campaign, when her husband was the Democratic vice presidential nominee.
Mrs. Edwards wrote about her recovery from breast cancer in a book published last year called "Saving Graces." She had surgery and underwent several months of radiation and chemotherapy.
