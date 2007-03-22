Honoring World War II Veterans

March 22, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

More than five decades ago, American soldiers were deployed to fight the battle in World War II. Now, as KPLC's Britney Glaser reports, there is a new program in place to honor these veterans.

Back in 2004, the World War II Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C., for a generation who's youngest member is now in their seventies. Through a program called "Louisiana Honor Air," these veterans will have a chance to view this memorial at no cost to them.

Louisiana Honor Air is an organization of local people who's mission is to provide every World War II veteran the opportunity to view their war memorial for the first time.

The first trip is planned for Saturday, May 12th. Other trips will be scheduled as needed until every World War II veteran has had the chance to go.

If you would like to make a trip to the memorial possible for a veteran, you can log on to www.louisianahonorair.com or send a check to the Community Foundation of Acadiana at P.O. Box 3892 in Lafayette, Louisiana, ZIP code 70502. Be sure to include "Louisiana Honor Air" in the memo line of your check.