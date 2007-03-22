Early Morning Fire Destroys Trailer

March 22, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

It was shortly after 4 a.m. that Sulphur and Houston River firefighters arrived at 1504 Eunice Street to find a trailer fully engulfed in flames.

It took about 45 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Sulphur firefighters say the home might not have been lived in for some time.

Firefighters will be on the scene throughout the morning to continue their investigation.