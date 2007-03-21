Breaux's Official Statement About Governor's Race

March 21, 2007

After Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco announced she would not run for re-election Washington lobbyist John Breaux issued the following statement.

"Now that Governor Blanco has made her decision, I am spending time with my family while seriously evaluating what is best for Louisiana, and determining whether I can be helpful for the State as a candidate for Governor. I expect to announce my intention in the near future and want to sincerely thank all the people who have offered their advice and support."

John B. Breaux