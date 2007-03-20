Blanco not running for re-election - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Blanco not running for re-election

March 20, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco, whose popularity plummeted after two hurricanes devastated south Louisiana less than halfway through her first term, has announced that she won't seek re-election. She said her decision will enable her to get what she called important initiatives through an upcoming legislative session without having to worry about political considerations.

She said, "I am doing this so we can work without interference from election year politics." She had already broken the news in telephone calls to legislative leaders and in a letter to her staff.

Elected Louisiana's first woman governor in 2003, Blanco, a Democrat from Louisiana's Cajun country, had already drawn a half dozen challengers for this fall's election, including popular Republican U-S Representative Bobby Jindal, whom she defeated the last time out with 52 percent of the vote. Former U-S Senator John Breaux, a popular Democrat, has said he will decide soon whether to enter the race.

Blanco was seen as so politically weakened by hurricanes Katrina and Rita that Democratic powerbrokers questioned behind the scenes whether she was re-electable or whether she should step aside to give another Democratic candidate a better chance at the post. Blanco had been widely criticized not only for her immediate response to the storms, but also for a bureaucracy-bogged recovery effort.

The governor's announcement makes her a lame duck six weeks before lawmakers return to the state Capitol for their regular legislative session and only days after she proposed a record 29.2 billion dollar budget for next year that would pour money into pay raises and education initiatives.

Elliott Stonecipher, a Shreveport pollster and demographer, said Blanco's exit from the governor's race was not shocking after the bad publicity she's received since the hurricanes. And he said it was a good move for the Democratic Party.

We'll have reaction to Governor Blanco's annoucement tonight on 7 News Nightcast.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • birthday

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:11:30 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly