Ex-coach Arrested - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ex-coach Arrested

March 20, 2007 Reported by KPLC Staff  

According to the Allen Parish sheriff's department, former Oberlin High School Coach Byron Pearson, was arrested on March 13th and charged with one count of computer aided solicitation of a minor, one count of improper telephone communications and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.   

Pearson was booked into the Allen Parish Jail and released on a $42,500 bond.   

This is not his first arrest. On April 5, 2006, because of a criminal investigation conducted by the Allen Parish Sheriff Department, Pearson, was arrested and charged with using the Internet to sexually solicit minors.   

At the time of this arrest, agents seized property belonging to the Allen Parish School Board along with Pearson. The property was submitted to the Louisiana Attorney General's High Technology Crime Unit for forensic examination.   

The current arrest came as a result of the examination and a follow-up investigation by the Sheriff's Office.  

