Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office wants help in identifying this women

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a black female who used a counterfeit driver's license to obtain cash advances with a stolen Visa card at two area banks.

The Visa card was stolen in Lake Charles, then the counterfeit driver's license was made to match the name on the Visa card.

The photo of the suspect in the bank security photograph matched the photo on the counterfeit driver's license.

If anyone has information to the identity of this woman, they are asked to call CPSO Detective Danny Stephens at 491-3664.