Phone outage under investigation

AT&T says the source of the massive phone outage was the result of two separate incidents. At 9:18 a.m. a power utility crew working in the Crowley, Rayne area cut a fiber optic cable. Then a second fiber optic cable was cut in the same line in Leesville at 12:18 p.m.

The phone company also says the circumstances that lead to yesterday's phone outage are extremely rare. Both instances remain under investigation.

