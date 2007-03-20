Phone outage under investigation

AT&T says the source of the massive phone outage was the result of two separate incidents. At 9:18 a.m. a power utility crew working in the Crowley, Rayne area cut a fiber optic cable. Then a second fiber optic cable was cut in the same line in Leesville at 12:18 p.m.
The phone company also says the circumstances that lead to yesterday's phone outage are extremely rare. Both instances remain under investigation.
KPLC would like to know what happened to you during yesterday's phone outage. If you've got a story to share send us an email at news@kplctv.com. Then watch 7 News at Six and Nightcast for the latest updates on what happened.
