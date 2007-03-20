Road Home Disagreement Could Further Slow Aid

March 20, 2007

Reported by: Associated Press

Governor Kathleen Blanco says she's worried a new disagreement with federal officials over Louisiana's Road Home program could hamper the hurricane housing repair and buyout aid program already criticized as too slow.

Officials with Blanco's hurricane recovery authority are headed to Washington today to try to hammer out an agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development about the way Road Home grants are awarded. Both sides say they don't want to hinder the recovery program, but they clash over how the dollars should be given to homeowners.

More than 115,000 people whose homes were damaged in 2005 by hurricanes Katrina and Rita have applied for Road Home aid. About 3,000 have received grants.