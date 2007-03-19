La. House speaker to back 'phase-out' of cockfighting ban in 2010 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

La. House speaker to back 'phase-out' of cockfighting ban in 2010

March 19, 2007
Reported by Associated Press

The speaker of the Louisiana House - who was once opposed to a cockfighting ban - says now he'll support a bill outlawing cockfighting if it takes effect two or three years from now. Speaker Joe Salter says he wants to give people in the industry time to adjust.

Salter today said one reason for his decision was the passage of a cockfighting ban in New Mexico, which had been the only state other than Louisiana where the practice is legal. Salter says the days of cockfighting in Louisiana are probably numbered.

