Phone service comes and goes

March 19, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

Phone service is still unreliable at this time, but some calls are getting through. Office of Emergency Preparedness officials ask that you keep your phone calls to a minimum so the system does not overload while they are trying to fix the problem.

Dick Gremillion with the Office of Emergency Preparedness says phone lines are down in Calcasieu, Cameron and Beauregard parishes. 911 is down. If you have an emergency OEP says you should go to the nearest police, fire or EMS station. For extreme emergencies only you can call 540-5872, 540-5832, 370-3103 or 370-3273.

Both land lines and some cell services are affected. There are not a lot of details available at this time but 911 personnel are working to get the 911 backup center up and running.

