Woman dies in car accident - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Woman dies in car accident

March 19, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

On Saturday, March 17, 2007 at 12:47 a.m. the Louisiana State Police-Troop D investigated a fatal crash involving one vehicle on Interstate 10 east bound milepost 37, east of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish.  

The crash occurred when the driver of a 2005 Dodge passenger car was traveling east on Interstate 10 and for unknown reasons traveled off of the roadway.  The vehicle crashed into several trees on the south side of the interstate causing major damage to the vehicle.        

The driver of the Texas vehicle received fatal injuries in the crash and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.  The name of the driver cannot be released until positive identification is made by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner and next of kin is notified.  

Impairment is unknown at this time and standard toxicology tests are pending.  The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.  

