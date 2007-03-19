Body Found in Jeff Davis Canal

March 19, 2007

Reported by: KPLC Staff

The body of a woman has been found in a drainage ditch in Jeff Davis Parish. Authorities say the death is being investigated as a homicide. Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Ricky Edwards says a fisherman discovered the body submerged in the murky waters of Petitjean Canal - about 10 miles south of Welsh - shortly before noon Sunday.

Edwards says the body apparently had been dumped in the canal and that the victim is between the ages of 20 and 30 and may have been in the canal for several days. An autopsy has been ordered.