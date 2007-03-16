Man arrested for soliciting minors

March 16, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Vice Detectives arrested 35-year-old James K. Stout of Lake Charles. Detectives say their investigation revealed he had a sexually explicit conversation via the internet with a person whom he believed to be a 13 year old girl but was actually a CPSO Vice detective.

Stoute was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 1 count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor. His bond was set at $50,000.