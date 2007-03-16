People who ride the Cameron ferry will have to wait

March 16, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

It only took a faulty pin to disable the Cameron ferry. This morning a pin that holds the rudder in place sheared and caused the rudder to detach from the ferry.

Works are trying the retrieve the rudder from the bottom of the Calcasieu Ship Channel at LA 27 and LA 82. A replacement order has been made just in case the rudder is unusable.

The Department of Transportation and Development expect the ferry to be up and running late afternoon Saturday.