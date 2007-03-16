Evangeline Parish Teacher Attacked

March 16, 2007

Reported by: Associated Press

An Evangeline Parish schoolteacher coaching a youth basketball team was attacked at the Mamou Elementary School gym this week in front of children and parents. Authorities say the attack appears to be retaliation by a parent and his brother for the teacher disciplining a child in school.

Monday's attack is the second on a schoolteacher in Central Louisiana within a month. On February 27th, Peabody Magnet High School girls basketball coach Michael Burks was punched, allegedly by a parent, following the team's loss in the state basketball tournament.

In the Evangeline Parish incident, District Attorney Brent Coriel says the teacher and a friend, whose names were not released, suffered "substantial injuries." He said one man had a cracked jaw and back injuries, and the other man may lose sight in one of his eyes.

Arrested were 33-year-old Marcus J. Jason and 29-year-old Kevin Gene Jason. The men were arrested on charges of second-degree battery, terrorizing and inciting a felony.