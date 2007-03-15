9/11 Plot Confession - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

9/11 Plot Confession

March 15, 2007
Reported by: Associated Press
 

Abraham Scott, whose wife was among the nearly three-thousand people killed when terrorists demolished the World Trade Center, says the chief terrorist's confession gives him a small sense of justice.

The Pentagon says Khalid Sheikh Mohammed has confessed to planning Nine-Eleven and at least 30 other al-Qaida attacks or plots. The confession comes in a censored transcript of a closed-door tribunal hearing at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where the captured al-Qaida figure is being held.

Details of his chilling confession have not been confirmed, but include plotting a second-wave of attacks on U-S nuclear power plants, the Library Tower in Los Angeles, the Sears Tower in Chicago and the Empire State Building in New York.

Mohammed also says he plotted attacks that were never carried out against then-President Clinton, former President Carter and the late Pope John Paul.

