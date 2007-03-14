Tickets Issued For Illegal Left Turns Near Sulphur Wal-Mart

March 14, 2007

Reported By: Lee Peck

Sulphur Police are no longer warning drivers who make illegal left turns at the Super Wal-Mart on City Service Highway. Wednesday they began issuing citations. As KPLC's Lee Peck reports, at least one driver stopped is fighting to keep the ticket off her record.

You can't say they didn't warn you. After more than a month of verbal warnings, Sulphur Police began ticketing northbound drivers who illegally turned left into Super Wal-Mart. Tammy Cavenah was one of those drivers.

"I made a left turn and the cop said pull over. I thought they were checking license and registration, so I pulled over and they gave me a ticket along with like six other people in front of me," said Cavenah.

Years of congestion and accidents, prompted the State Department of Transportation to make it illegal for northbound drivers to turn left at the intersection of Dubach Drive and City Service Highway. Still drivers are not complying with the new law. In less than an hour, Sulphur Police issued 23 tickets to drivers who illegally made the left turn.

The no turn sign sits some 25 to 30 yards from the south entrance of Wal-Mart and despite directional arrows in the turning lane -- northbound drivers say it's still not obvious enough.[

"I think they need to move the barrel up where the turning lane is. As you can see there is a car turning right behind me and another, one right after the other. I think they need to move the barrel up to where the turn lane is," said Cavenah.

The only problem with that suggestion, southbound drivers would be blocked from turning left onto Dubach Drive. Meanwhile, Cavenah plans to contest her ticket and has already taken matters into her own hands.

"I went and got a camera and I'm taking pictures," said Cavenah.

She's taking lots of pictures, in hopes of driving her point home.

Sulphur Police Chief Chris Abraham tells 7 News they have requested another type of sign be placed at the intersection, but that it is up to the State Department of Transportation to change it. Abraham says his office can only enforce the new law.