Flash Flood Watch in Effect for SWLA

March 14, 2007

Reported by: Meteorologist Wade Hampton

A line of showers and isolated thunderstorms is moving east through our area.

Our entire viewing area is under a Flash Flood Watch because of the threat of flooding due to heavy rainfall. We could see upwards of 3-5" of rain in some areas, so if you live in a flood prone area just keep a keen eye on the sky and on the possibility of flooding. Some area streets have had minor ponding and flooding issues, please use cause while driving on any wet roadways.

The rain is slowly coming to an end as we move through the morning; but more is expected to develop later this afternoon. There is a slight chance of a few of the afternoon storms turning severe, with the threat from the storms being strong gusty winds and hail.

We will keep you posted on any severe weather and or flooding threats throughout the day.

Tomorrow's forecast includes a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

