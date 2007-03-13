State education board sends lawmakers $3 billion school budget

March 13, 2007
Reported by Marty Briggs
The state education department is seeking a 277 million dollar increase in public school funding from the Legislature.
Today the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education sent lawmakers Tuesday a three billdion dollar budget request - a move that begins the annual tug-of-war over state school spending.
Education officials acknowledged that the school budget for the 2007-2008 fiscal year is larger than Governor Kathleen Blanco's administration will propose to lawmakers ... And it's larger than lawmakers were expecting to receive. But board members say the money is needed to educate children.
Lawmakers will review the schools plan in the legislative session that begins April 30th. They can adopt or reject the plan, but they can't change it. If they reject it, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education can draw up a new plan, or the state will continue operating under the formula approved for the current school year.
