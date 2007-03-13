Rape Suspect at Large - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Rape Suspect at Large

March 13, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

   Lake Charles Police detectives are asking for the public's assistance in an aggravated rape that occurred on February 24th 2007. Police were called to Louie Street at 6:00 a.m. in reference to a black male entering the victim's home and raping her.

   Investigators found that the suspect entered the home through a window that had a broken lock, armed himself with a knife or scissors and forcibly raped her.

   The suspect is described as a black male, 5'7" to 5'9" tall medium and muscular build, face long to normal in length (not round) with no facial hair. His eyes were small and had a normal size nose. He had short hair, possibly a "fade" with waves and it was slicked back and had a shine. He also had possible tattoos on both arms but no description was given.

   After the rape the suspect left the scene.

   Detective Dana Broussard is leading this investigation and can be contacted at 491-1311.

