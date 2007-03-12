Louisiana now the last holdout in cockfighting

March 12, 2007
Reported by Associated Press
New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson today signed a measure that outlaws cockfighting in his state. That leaves Louisiana as the only state where cockfighting remains legal.
The prohibition takes effect June 15th. Richardson signed the new law during a news conference today at the state Capitol in Santa Fe. He was joined by actress Ali MacGraw, who lives near the capital city and has lobbied for years for a ban on the practice.
New Mexico Game Fowl Association president Ronald Barron says cockfighters are preparing a legal challenge. He won't elaborate, other than saying one or more lawsuits could be filed "within the next couple of weeks."
Cockfighters claim a ban will drive them underground. However, Richardson offered three words for those planning to hold illegal cockfights: "Don't do it."
