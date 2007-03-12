Rainy Days Ahead

March 12, 2007

Reported by Wade Hampton

After an extended period of little rain our chances of seeing rain will be very high the next few days. An upper level low is stalling over Texas and this will provide energy to the atmosphere which will help showers and thunderstorms develop.

Off and on rain is likely through the rest of the afternoon; however the heaviest rain should end by mid afternoon. We may see a repeat of the weather tomorrow. Stay tuned to KPLC and kplctv.com for further information.