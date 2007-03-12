A New Ally in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Breast cancer will affect an average of one in eight women sometime in their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer related deaths in women. Numerous studies prove that early detection is a vital component in the successful treatment of breast cancer.

Mammograms play a central part in the early detection of breast cancer because they can detect changes in the breast that may be early signs of cancer, but are too small or subtle to be felt. The use of mammography has greatly enhanced the ability to detect breast cancers at earlier stages. Now a new technology called full field digital mammography, being offered at the CHRISTUS St. Patrick Breast Care Center, shows great promise in the fight against breast cancer.