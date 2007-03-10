Salmonella Case in Sulphur Possibly Linked To Peanut Butter Recall

March 10, 2007

Reported By: Lee Peck

Sulphur resident Bobby Hoffpauir makes no excuses for liking peanut butter. He eats a lot of it. In fact, the welder at a local Lake Charles refinery admits snacking on a couple of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on his breaks from time to time... The last time was on Thursday.

"I took my 9 o'clock break and ate my sandwich. By around 10:15, 10:20... I started feeling bad, started getting sick and throwing up," said Hoffpauir.

Hoffpauir says the vomiting only got worse, along with other unwelcomed symptoms. "Diarrhea, your stomach hurts real bad, every time you eat something you can't keep it down, within 5 minutes you've lost your food."

It wasn't until later that afternoon, that a co-worker recalled seeing Hoffpauir eat the peanut butter and jelly sandwich. He immediately phoned his friend at home to warn him.

"He said you ate peanut butter... and I didn't know nothing about it. He said if you got the numbers 2-1-1-1 on your peanut butter jar, you need to go to the hospital," said Hoffpauir.

Having got the 4-1-1, Hoffpauir took his jar of Great Value peanut butter with 2-1-1-1 and rushed to the emergency room. "I went in and they pretty much confirmed that I had some kind of bacterial salmonella," said Hoffpauir.

After a 6 to 7 hour hospital stay Hoffpauir was prescribed antibiotics and released. While doctors could not confirm if his case is linked to the ConAgra foods recall, Hoffpauir is thinking twice before snacking on a PB & J. "It will be a while before I eat peanut butter again," said Hoffpauir.

Hoffpauir's son and wife, who is pregnant, also ate the peanut butter but did not show any symptoms of salmonella poisoning. Despite being a national story, the couple says because they have a satellite dish and don't get a local paper, they were unaware of the recall crisis.

Again, if you purchased any Peter Pan or Great Value brand peanut butter since October 2004 with product code 2-1-1-1, you're told to throw it away and not eat it.