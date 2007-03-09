New Salmonella Case Linked to Louisiana

March 9, 2007

Reported by: Associated Press

One case of salmonella tied to tainted peanut butter made at a ConAgra Foods Incorporated plant in Georgia has been identified in Louisiana.

The Food and Drug Administration isn't saying where the Louisiana case was reported. Overall, the FDA says 425 cases of food poisoning from the peanut butter have been found in 44 states.

The F.D.A. is advising consumers not to eat any Peter Pan peanut butter and not to eat Great Value peanut butter with a product code beginning with 2-1-1-1.

For more information, call 1-866-344-6970.