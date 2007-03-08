Fog Causes Multiple Accidents on I-210

March 8, 2007

Reported by: KPLC Staff

Louisiana State Police and other local agencies are working at least 9 accidents on I-210, in the west- and eastbound lanes that happened around 7 a.m. According to police both lanes are now open. Acadian Ambulance was called to the scene. There were no serious injuries.

Police tell us the fog was a factor in the crashes.

Meteorologist Kellie Hutchinson reports that it should clear up by early afternoon.