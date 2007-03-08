$1.3 Billion Project On The Horizon - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

$1.3 Billion Project On The Horizon

March 7, 2007
Reported by Vince Atkinson

It could be the economic windfall Southwest Louisiana has been looking for.  A massive new energy plant may be constructed on property leased from The Port of Lake Charles.  If it happens, this will be the largest money investment in Calcasieu Parish history.  Southwest Louisiana is no stranger to big business, but a new era may be about to begin. 

Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District President Mark Abraham said, "We are doing something on the cutting edge for the United States right here in Southwest Louisiana."  Abraham is talking about the proposed Lake Charles cogeneration plant.   Port Board Commissioners have agreed to lease the 70 acres needed for the plant to be constructed.   This is a project that will cost approximately 1.3 billion dollars.      

The project will create thousands of local jobs and create a new energy source for our area.   Cogeneration or gasification uses the waste projects left behind by the petroleum industry as fuel.  Abraham said, "We are taking waste product and converting it to something useful."  While this is a process that many foreign countries have used for years, the United States is just coming on board and Southwest Louisiana may be at the front of the line.      

