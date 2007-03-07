Exhuming Gerald Washington's Body a Delicate Process

March 7, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

Exhuming Gerald Washington's body was a very delicate process.

The vault holding the casket was three to four inches below a concrete shell, so they had to be very careful not to damage the casket.

It took less than hour to exhume the casket, which is scheduled to fly to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a third post-mortem examination by well known forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht. This latest development comes after two investigations ruled Washington's death a suicide. The family held a grave-side ceremony at 2pm.

Washington's body will stay overnight at King's funeral home in Lake Charles before being transported to Houston for a flight to Pittsburgh. That's where the third post mortem forensic examination will be performed.