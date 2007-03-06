CPSO Arrests Man Who Allegedly Beat, Choked and Raped His Victim - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO Arrests Man Who Allegedly Beat, Choked and Raped His Victim

March 6, 2007
Reported by CPSO

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Jeffrey Alan Parkins on Sunday and charged him with aggravated rape; 2nd degree battery; and criminal property damage.  He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $40,200 bond.

The investigation revealed the victim went to Parkins' house to talk at his request.  She told detectives Parkins choked, beat, and then raped her.  After the incident, Parkins broke the victim's cell phone when she tried to call police.

