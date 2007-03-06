Bishop-elect Glen John Provost speaks about his new position.

March 6, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

At long last, a new Bishop has been named for the Diocese of Lake Charles and he's from Louisiana.

Bishop-elect Glen John Provost from Lafayette has accepted the appointment from Pope Benedict the 16th, to serve as the new shepherd for Catholics in southwest Louisiana.

Priests and others from the local Diocese were on hand to welcome the new Bishop as the announcement was made at the pastoral center on Iris street.

Provost says "I pledge to our Holy Father my loyalty and dedication in ministry of the universal church. While this new responsibility will offer unfamiliar challenges I realize it is the work of Christ that I preach and place it all in his loving hands."

Bishop-elect Provost will be ordained and installed on Monday, April 23 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Lake Charles.