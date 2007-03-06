Monsignor Glen John Provost named new Bishop

March 6, 2007

Reported by: KPLC Staff

The Vatican announced this morning that a new Bishop has been named for the Diocese of Lake Charles.

Monsignor Glen John Provost will be ordained as the Diocese's third Bishop on April 23rd.

Monsignor Harry Greig, who has been acting as Diocesan Administrator, delivered the announcement to 7 News this morning.

Monsignor Greg, says, "The people of southwest Louisiana have been wondering and asking when are we going to get a Bishop, and of course today is the day. I'm excited about the future and the continual growth of our Diocese. It is time that we have a Bishop."

Lafayette Bishop Michael Jarrell says "I am extremely pleased that the Holy Father has named Monsignor Glen Provost to be the Third Bishop of Lake Charles. In his previous assignments, Monsignor Provost has proven himself as a capable and effective pastor. I am confident that he will provide the same leadership for the Catholic people of Lake Charles. I am sorry that he is leaving Lafayette, but I know that I speak for his parishioners and his fellow priests in offering congratulations and best wishes to a native son of Lafayette who has been called to another level of leadership in the Church. May the Lord prosper the work of his hands."

There will be a news conference this morning at 10. We'll have coverage of that later on 7 news.